Kylian Mbappe Blow for Real Madrid Ahead of Important January for Xabi Alonso

The new year is a time of reflection and fresh starts. The latter is definitely in need at Real Madrid and for head coach Xabi Alonso. They finished 2025 with three wins, but all is not right in the Spaniards' first season at the helm.

However, there is reportedly some bad news for Alonso regarding his star player, Kylian Mbappe. According to L'Équipe, the Frenchman is set to have a spell on the sidelines, with some big games coming up for Los Blancos.

They have revealed that the striker has been playing with knee discomfort. Although he has managed the pain during the final few weeks of 2025, it has now become too much for the 27-year-old. It is reported that he could miss up to three weeks.

What games could Kylian Mbappe miss for Real Madrid?

The first game back is this upcoming weekend at the Bernabeu. On January 4, they face Real Betis, a game Mbappe looks certain to miss. They then play four days later in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

It’s a huge game, one that feels like it could be important in the context of Xabi Alonso's job security. Mbappe will likely miss that game also, and the final on January 11 if Los Blancos progress. Then, a La Liga game against Levante on January 17, and a Champions League game against Monaco on January 20, both fall within the three weeks.

The January 25 game against Villarreal would be a possible return date for the Frenchman, unless he can return quicker.

Real Madrid's No.10 has scored 29 goals in 24 appearances this season, accounting for a high percentage of the club's goals. His absence will be felt, but Alonso cannot dwell on it, knowing th team needs results.

With Endrick out on loan to Lyon, Gonzalo Garcia looks like he may have to step up. The young striker did that at the Club World Cup when Mbappe was ruled out with illness. Garcia did well, scoring four times in six appearances. That seems the logical option, but Alonso may have other plans up his sleeve.

