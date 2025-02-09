Incredible Stat Shows Kylian Mbappe Is Outshining Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, And Neymar
Kylian Mbappe completed a free transfer from PSG to Real Madrid in summer 2024. After a difficult start to life in the Spanish capital, the Frenchman has started to show his best form.
He scored his first hat trick for the club last month and also found the back of the net in the Madrid derby on February 8. He has now scored 22 goals and three assists in 34 appearances for Los Blancos.
The goal against Atletico marked Mbappe's 313th career strike. He also has 187 assists, meaning Mbappe totals 500 goal contributions. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar all failed to reach that number at Mbappe's age of 26 years and 51 days.
In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo had only 312 goal contributions at the same age, while Lionel Messi had 486 and Neymar recorded 492.
In his short career, Mbappe has already won a plethora of major trophies. A FIFA World Cup winner in 2018 with France, Mbappe won all domestic trophies in French football before his summer move.
Kylian Mbappe has showed up in big games this season. Real Madrid have so far won two trophies, the Intercontinental Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. Mbappe scored in both finals. He has also found the back of the net in games against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
