Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Kylian Mbappe Saves The Day
Kylian Mbappe rescued a point for Real Madrid in the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The clash on February 8 ended in a 1-1 stalemate.
Argentine striker Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for Atleti with his 35th-minute penalty. Mbappe smashed the ball home from close range in the 50th minute to equalize.
He has now bagged 16 goals and two assists in 21 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid. The Frenchman continues to leave a mark in important games for Los Blancos.
The top of the table La Liga showdown had massive implications. The winner could have gained a significant in the title race. The game ended all square, meaning the league remains open for all parties.
Real Madrid sits atop the table with 50 points from 23 matches, and Atleti is just a point behind. Third-placed Barcelona has 45 points with a game in hand.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Match Highlights
Real Madrid has a massive game coming up next on February 11. They will travel to the Etihad Stadium to play Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage play-offs.
Los Blancos' next league game is on February 15 against Osasuna on the road. With the season approaching its business end, Carlo Ancelotti's side has little room for error.
The team is still in the running for the La Liga title, the UEFA Champions League, and as well as the Copa del Rey trophies.
