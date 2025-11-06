Is Gareth Bale Right About Real Madrid's Struggles in the Forward Positions?

Real Madrid have had a strong start to the season, but their two losses, the recent one against Liverpool, have raised questions about the team. In both losses, the other against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, there have been signs of cracks in the team.

One of those was mentioned by former player Gareth Bale. The Welshman was part of the CBS Golazo studio panel and was disappointed with the lack of spark from Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. His thoughts on why we are not seeing the excitement of them both may be because they are stepping on each other's toes.

"It's frustrating. Maybe it just complicates things. Sometimes you just have to push the ball forward and test the defender. They were clearly quicker than any player on the pitch, so, well... Only they can answer those questions. Maybe they don't because there's no one else in the box waiting for crosses. Maybe you need that reference point '9' , and that complicates things a bit." Gareth Bale

Does Real Madrid Need a No.9 in the Team?

The signing of Kylian Mbappe was an exciting moment for fans, but it has thrown the team's dynamics off balance. The Frenchman likes to drift around the field to pick up the ball, which leaves the central striker spot vacant.

Against lesser teams, it's not been a major problem, but even last season and now in two big games under Xabi Alonso. Vini Jr. is known for taking defenders down the line and attacking the space, and with Mbappe dropping deeper at times, it prevents the Brazilian from attacking the byline and getting the ball in, as there is nobody in the box to attack.

A few seasons ago, Los Blancos had one of the best strikers in Karim Benzema. The Frenchman came alive around the box, and players always knew which area he would attack. That was the same with Joselu in Jude Bellingham's first season at the club.

Mbappe's goals overshadow the problem, but it is clear, and Gareth Bale is correct. Alonso could address that next season, with Vini Jr. a possible player to sell. It's not the only problem, and the holes that still need addressing will be shown throughout this season.

Alonso was left a squad that needed significant changes, and he has begun that transition. However, there is still a lot that needs to be done to return Real Madrid to dominance.

