Former Player Names One Transfer Mistake That Could Cost Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid

It was only the second defeat for Real Madrid this season, but it has come with some fallout. Like the 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in La Liga, the November 4 loss to Liverpool has seen the media raise concerns about Xabi Alonso's team.

Many ex-professionals have discussed what Real Madrid are lacking in the two losses, and even in some of the wins. Many view the defensive positions as still not strong enough against the best forwards. Others look at the midfield positions and a lack of creativity in linking to the forwards.

The one that keeps on sticking is the lack of a deeper midfielder —one who can also create and make the team tick. As we always do, it goes back to losing Toni Kroos to retirement, then Carlo Ancelotti, and now Xabi Alonso not finding a replacement.

Real Madrid Should Have Signed Martin Zubimendi

IMAGO / Sportimage

Another former player, Javi Casquero, who played in La Liga over 300 times, mentioned one player whom the club let slip through its fingers this past transfer window.

Speaking alongside other pundits on 'El Corrillo' on Radio Marca, former player Javi Casquero mentioned the one transfer that Xabi Alonso should have made this past summer, which was Martin Zuiimendi, now at Arsenal.

"It's a huge mistake that Zubimendi isn't at Real Madrid." Javi Casquero

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Zuibimendi has been an in-demand player for some of Europe's top teams. Liverpool and Arsenal were chasing the former Real Sociedad midfielder, with Real Madrid also interested, but they never made a move. He turned down a move to Liverpool last season and is now with Arsenal.

Casquero is not the only media analyst to mention that Los Blancos should have made a move for Zubimendi. Many believed he would fill the hole left by Kroos and would be a much cheaper option than their said-to-be primary target, Manchester City's Rodri.

The 25-year-old Spanish international is now blossoming in the Gunners' side and would likely be unavailable in the near future. The white team must now shift its focus to other players at the position. If they do not address the position before next summer, then the fans may question Alonso, especially if the results are not what they expect.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Jude Bellingham Weighs in On Liverpool Fans Booing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Pundit Has Bold Take on Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League Title Chances

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s UCL Loss vs Liverpool

Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights As Los Blancos Lose First UCL Game