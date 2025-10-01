Fede Valverde Reacts to Reading Media Articles Regarding Rift With Xabi Alonso

It's been a crazy 24 hours since Real Madrid's 5-0 win over FC Kairat in the Champions League—the majority of that centers around midfielder Federico Valverde.

The Uruguayan and the vice captain were unused substitutes for the game. This was despite taking part in media duties the day before the game, which usually only starting players do. It has meant a frenzy of media, especially in Spain, regarding the relationship between Valverde and head coach Xabi Alonso.

MORE: Is There Any Truth in the Reported Tension Between Fede Valverde and Xabi Alonso?

The media had pointed to various clips of the 27-year-old during the game and in warm-ups, questioning his attitude after being left out of the starting lineup. Valverede has seen the storm and has fired back with his own thoughts.

Fede Valverde Upset with Media Opinion That Damages Reputation

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

After reading that the media had formed their own opinion on what he was thinking after missing the game, Fede Valverde fired back. The midfielder took to his social media to deliver a lengthy post on his integrity being questioned.

"I’ve read several articles tarnishing my reputation I know I’ve had poor matches, I’m aware of it. I’m not hiding, and I face up to it. I’m genuinely sad. People can say many things about me, but under no circumstances can they say I refuse to play. I’ve given everything and more for this club, I’ve played through fractures, injuries, and I’ve never complained or asked for a rest." Federico Valverde

In the pre-game press conference, Valverde said, "I was not born to play as a right-back." That was also used against him by the media, and he explained why he said that.

"I have a good relationship with the manager, which makes me feel confident enough to tell him which position I prefer on the pitch, but I’ve always, always made it clear that I’m available to perform anywhere, on any trip, and in every match." Federico Valverde

IMAGO / NurPhoto

He finished off the post with a commitment pledge. Valverde revealed that even in the tough times when he is not playing his best, he gives 100% effort for the badge, and it's hard not to agree with him.

"I’ve poured my heart into this club and I’ll continue to do so, even if sometimes it’s not enough or I’m not playing as I’d like. I swear on my pride that I’ll never give up and I’ll fight to the end, playing wherever I’m needed." Federico Valverde

Real Madrid face Villarreal this weekend before another international break. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the team, but now that he has spoken, the media cannot presume to know what he was thinking if he is dropped again.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga Did Something He Hasn't Done Before in the Game vs FC Kairat

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s UCL Win Over FC Kairat

FC Kairat 0-5 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as Mbappé Adds Hat-trick

Kylian Mbappe Hits Champions League Milestone After Netting Hat-Trick vs FC Kairat