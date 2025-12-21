Is This The End Of Vinicius Jr. In A Real Madrid Shirt After Fans Turn On Brazilian?

Real Madrid got an important La Liga win against Sevilla on December 20, beating the visitors 2-0 at the Bernabeu. The three points drew them closer to rivals Barcelona at the top of the standings. However, a win for the Catlan side on December 21 will give them a four-point cushion heading into the winter break.

Aside from the win, Forward Kylian Mbappe equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's 2013 record of 59 goals in a calendar year. It wasn't a vintage Madrid performance, but the points were more important at this stage.

There is still unrest at the club, and despite signs of a relationship being built between Xabi Alonso and players, there still appears to be an issue with Vinicius Jr. That has spilled over into the stands, and the Brazilian received boos and whistles from his own fans. Could this be an end to the love affair with Vini Jr.?

Could Real Madrid Sell Vinicius Jr. in 2026?

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

The tensions between coach Xabi Alonso and Vinicius Jr. have been clear for all to see. Despite bridges being mended, it appears all is still not right. His performances have not helped matters, and the Los Blancos faithful are growing frustrated with their star player.

Despite capturing the side against Sevilla, Vini Jr. did not offer much on the field. In fact, the Brazilian complained more to the referee than helping his team on the field. It's been a common feature this season, and was so under Carlo Ancelotti last season. It has meant heavy criticism from the media and the fanbase.

During the game, the microphones on the side of the pitch picked up boos and whistles directed at Vinicius Jr. as his name was called before the game. That also happened when he was substituted late in the second half.

It's not the first time this has happened to Vinicius. When it comes to Real Madrid fans and other clubs, if they do feel a player is not pulling his weight, they will let it be known. When asked about the incident during the post-game press conference, Xabi Alonso said the fans have the right to express their feelings. They do, but the concerning thing is that he did not back his player in any way.

How did Vinicius react to all this? He took to Instagram and changed his profile picture. Instead of the previous one in a Real Madrid shirt, he changed it to a Brazilian shirt. It could be nothing, as he posted photos in a Real Madrid shirt to his story and congratulated Kylian Mbappe on his achievement.

Could yesterday be one of the final nails in his coffin? With just 18 months left on his current contract and no sign of an extension being signed, could Vinicius Jr. be sold in the summer? It appears more likely than not, but things can change quickly in sport.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The next six months will be the deciding factor in whether Vini Jr. stays in the Spanish capital. Can the cracks be mended? Or is it all too far gone, and his time with Real Madrid close to being over?

