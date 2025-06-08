Bundesliga Star Critical Over Rumored Real Madrid Transfer Target
Real Madrid look to have a clear plan to bring in a midfielder this summer. Since Toni Kroos retired after the 2023-24 season, the gap left was never addressed. Now, Luka Modric is set to leave after the Club World Cup, and new head coach Xabi Alonso looks set to bring in a more defensive-minded midfielder.
Several names have been mentioned, including Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. Another name is Stuttgart and the German international Angelo Stiller.
However, a Bundesliga player who has played against Stiller is not convinced in the player. Bayer Leverkusen's Aleix Garcia, who played under Alonso, believes Los Blancos should look elsewhere for a midfielder in an interview with AS.
I’ve heard his name mentioned in connection with Madrid. But if I’m honest, I believe there are better players out there for that position.- Aleix Garcia
Many believe that Stiller has several similarities with Kroos, and his name has been mentioned the most over the past few weeks in connection with Real Madrid. The German international is still just 24, so he is relatively young.
When Alonso was at Bayer Leverkusen, he came up against him several times, so he was aware of what he could bring to the team. Stiller was once at Bayern Munich before making a move to Stuttgart for more playing time.
