Jobe Bellingham Makes Sarcastic Comment About Brother Jude and Reveals Modric Admiration

Eyebrows were raised when the brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham made the same transfer to Borussia Dortmund this summer. Jobe Bellingham signed for the German side before the Club World Cup, the same club his brother played for for three seasons.

The two brothers are stars of the future for England. When they are not playing for their respected clubs, they are often seen holidaying together and socializing with their families.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Speaking to Dortmund ambassador Patrick Owomoyela, Jobe was asked if he watches his brother play. The new signing gave a tongue-in-cheek answer.

No, no. I don’t watch him, I see enough of him Jobe Bellingham

However, the Dortmund midfielder has enormous admiration for one of his brother's Real Madrid teammates. He also admits that he loves to study players at his position.

I watch so many players, so many midfielders. Earlier I was watching Modric, when I have time I like to watch midfield plays. Jobe Bellingham

The younger Bellingham has got his Dortmund career off to a great start, scoring against Mamelodi Sundowns and assisting in the 1-0 win over Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Club World Cup. They will face former Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos' team, C.F. Monterrey, in the Round of 16.

