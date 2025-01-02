Jose Mourinho Mentions The One Major Regret From His Time At Real Madrid
Jose Mourinho has revealed the one thing he regrets from his Real Madrid career.
Mourinho moved to Real Madrid in 2010 after the World Cup in South Africa. He had won the European treble with Inter Milan in 2009-10.
At that point, Barcelona were a step above Los Blancos as La Blaugrana thrived under Pep Guardiola. Mourinho had the task of bringing the Madrid giants back to the top.
He stayed for three seasons at the club and won the Copa del Rey in 2010-11, the La Liga in 2011-12, and the Spanish Super Cup in 2012-13. Mourinho's side got eliminated from the UEFA Champions League semi-final stage in all three seasons.
He has now revealed that Florentino Perez wanted him to stay, claiming that the hard work had been done and it was time to enjoy the fruits of labor. Mourinho, though, decided to leave.
Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, he said that he regrets the decision.
If you're referring to professional choices, the no to Florentino. He told me 'Mou, don't leave now, you've done the hard part and the good part is yet to come... I knew it would be like this, but I wanted to return to Chelsea after three years in Spain of great struggles.- Jose Mourinho
Mourinho was in charge of Los Blancos for 178 matches. He won 127 of those games, drew 28, and lost 23. He helped Real Madrid close the gap on Barcelona massively.
The Latest Real Madrid News
WATCH: Jude Bellingham Comforts Young Real Madrid Fan In Heartwarming Video
Real Madrid Stars Including Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham And Vinicius Jr Reveal Their Goals For 2025
Kylian Mbappe Reveals The Vinicius Jr Trait He Admires Most
Report Reveals How Much Real Madrid Bid To Sign Trent Alexander-Arnold In January