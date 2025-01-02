Jose Mourinho Mentions The One Major Regret From His Time At Real Madrid

🚨🙅🏼‍♂️ José Mourinho: “Saying no to Florentino Perez remains one of the big regrets”.



“He told me: Don’t leave now, you've done the hard part and the good part is yet to come. Stay at Real Madrid”.



“But I wanted to return to Chelsea after 3 tough years in Spain!”, told CorSport. pic.twitter.com/XQy0CvmS5o