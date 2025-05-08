Real Madrid CF ON SI

Journalist Has Reason to Be Positive About Arda Guler's Future at Real Madrid

Arda Guler has featured more in the team in recent games.

Arda Guler joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 from Fenerbahçe at the age of 18. Guler was seen as the future of soccer in Turkey, and some perhaps thought it was too early for him to leave for such a big club.

In his first season, he saw limited action, sitting on the bench for most games. However, he was part of the team that lifted the La Liga and Champions League trophies. The following season, he saw little action again and was used as a late substitute in most games.

Arda Gule
Guler has started the last two games in La Liga, scoring twice and adding an assist. Respected Turkish journalist, Ali Emre Dedeoglu, spoke to Raúl Varela on Radio Marca, and believes the recent starts are a positive for the 20-year-old.

We expected a lot from him, and also from Ancelotti . Now it seems like his environment is improving, and that's important.

Ali Emre Dedeoglu

Ali spoke highly of Guler and shared that soccer fans in Turkey want to see him succeed in Spain. He even revealed the two players he reminds him of, including one of the greats of the '80s and '90s.

We don't know yet what his exact best position is, but when he plays, he plays well. He reminds us of Alex de Souza or even Hagi (Gheorghe).

Ali Emre Dedeoglu
Gheorghe Hagi at Real Madrid
Real Madrid face Barcelona on May 11, and it will be interesting to see if Guler gets this start ahead of Rodrygo after his two good performances. There is also the question of how the new head coach, likely Xabi Alonso, sees him. One thing is for sure: there is no denying that he has talent.

Jordan Merritt
