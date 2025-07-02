Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vazquez Send Warm Message as Kylian Mbappe Makes Real Madrid Return

Real Madrid are four games into the Xabi Alonso era and still unbeaten. They defeated Juventus 1-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 and are through to the quarter-finals. As a further boost, Kylian Mbappe has announced his return.

The Frenchman, who joined the club from PSG on a free transfer in 2024 summer, has been dealing with an illness. He had to be hospitalized with a stomach virus and reportedly lost 5 kg of weight.

Mbappe had a productive first season at Real Madrid, scoring 43 goals and providing five assists in 57 appearances. He also won the La Liga Golden Boot award after scoring 31 goals in 34 appearances. The Frenchman recently took to social media to announce his return, writing on Instagram:

Quarterfinals here we come. So happy to be back with the squad after that difficult time. Thank you to all the fans in Miami for the support, I felt so loved here.

See you in NYC. ¡HalaMadrid! Kylian Mbappe

Jude Bellingham reacted to the news with two emojis while Lucas Vazquez wrote:

Kyky is back. Lucas Vazquez

Jude Bellingham & Vázquez to Mbappé.

In Kylian Mbappe's absence, young Gonzalo Garcia has been given a chance, which the youngster has taken very well. However, the French superstar will regain his starting berth once he is ready to play 90 minutes, which could be vital for Real Madrid in the deciding stages of the competition.

Real Madrid will play Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals on July 5. Xabi Alonso said about Mbappe after the Juventus game (via Real Madrid):

He's getting better day by day. Between now and this Saturday he'll be better. We're going to keep monitoring him. I talk to him every day and he'll be better for the quarters. Xabi Alonso

