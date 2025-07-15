Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham Scheduled for Shoulder Surgery, but When Will He Return?

Real Madrid experienced a particularly challenging time with injuries during the 2024-25 season, which contributed significantly to their underperformance. Several players also played through injuries, including Antonio Rudiger and Jude Bellingham.

The German had successful surgery before the end of last season, returning in time for the Club World Cup. Bellingham postponed his while he competed in the tournament. He will now undergo the scheduled work and will miss part of the upcoming season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Guillermo Rai from The Athletic, the England international is hoping for a return during October, around 10-12 weeks as reported.

Bellingham dislocated his left shoulder back in 2023 in a La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano. It resulted in him missing the next four games and also requiring him to wear heavy strapping for the remainder of the season and beyond.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel criticized the Spanish club's decision to delay the surgery back in March, saying it should have been done sooner. He will miss the two England games in June, World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia, and perhaps the games against Wales and Latvia in October.

IMAGO / Visionhaus

Xabi Alonso will need to assess his squad, having lost Luka Modric and now having Bellingham out for a couple of months. Will he sign another player, or hold on to players such as Dani Ceballos, who has been rumored to be departing the club?

