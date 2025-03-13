Lucas Vazquez Claims Real Madrid Was The Better Team Against Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid defender Lucas Vazquez has claimed that Los Blancos were the better team across the two legs of the Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid.
Carlo Ancelotti's side made it into the quarter-finals courtesy of a penalty shoot-out at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night, having lost the match 1-0 thanks to a Conor Gallagher goal after just 29 seconds.
With no more goals in the 90 minutes and extra-time, penalties loomed. The most dramatic moment saw Julian Alvarez have his scored penalty disallowed because he slipped as he kicked it and touched the ball twice, which is not allowed.
Despite the poor performance in the second leg and the controversial nature of the penalties, Vazquez spoke to the press (via Real Madrid) and feels that Real Madrid were worthy winners.
The important thing tonight was to make it through. We were the better team in general terms, then penalties are a lottery. The team showed their desire to qualify right to the end.- Lucas Vazquez
Taking a look at the season as a whole, the Spaniard was keen to stress that Real Madrid is still fighting on all fronts despite coming in for a lot of criticism.
We displayed the hunger in this team, in what was such an important game. We're being criticised, or underappreciated, but we're well-placed in LaLiga, into the Champions League quarter-finals and the semis in the Copa.- Lucas Vazquez
Vazquez actually missed his penalty in the shoot-out but he feels calm given the eventual outcome.
We're all good, we're going to fight to the end and we've won another one. I missed my kick but I breathed a sigh of relief when Rudiger scored.- Lucas Vazquez
