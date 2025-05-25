Jude Bellingham Shares Candid Reaction to Brother Jobe, Sunderland's Promotion
The 2025-26 season will feature two Bellingham players playing in Europe’s top flight with the promotion of Jobe Bellingham and Sunderland to the Premier League. On Saturday, the Black Cats defeated Sheffield United 2-1 in the Championship Promotion Play-off final.
Jude Bellingham’s younger brother played all 90 minutes that saw Sunderland score the game-winning goal in the second-half stoppage time to send them to the top flight.
After Sunderland secured promotion, Jude sent his brother Jobe a three-word message during a video call from the Bernabéu, which was shared on Instagram.
The Real Madrid midfielder also has experience in playing below England’s top flight as he played for Birmingham City. However, the 21-year-old didn’t achieve promotion into the Premier League like his brother.
It will be interesting to see what Jobe decides to do, whether he wants to play in the Premier League with Sunderland or listen to interest from other top European clubs, one of which is Jude's former club, Borussia Dortmund. Nonetheless, in the future we might see these two brothers playing against each other at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
