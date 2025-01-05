Jude Bellingham Taunts Valencia Goalkeeper During Real Madrid’s Win [Video]
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham ruthlessly taunted Valencia's goalkeeper during Real Madrid's 2-1 win. The incident took place after Vinicius Jr was sent off.
The game at the Mestalla on January 3 was full of ups and downs. Bellingham missed a penalty earlier in the match. However, he made amends for the miss with an assist for the equalizer and scoring a late winner.
Los Blancos were reduced to 10-men as Vinicius Jr was sent off in the79th minute of the match. After the Brazilian's dismissal, Bellingham was spotted emptying Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski's water bottle and then throwing it to the ground.
The video of the hilarious incident has emerged on social media. Check out the clip below:
Bellingham, meanwhile, once again showcased his importance to the team. He continues to make crucial goal contributions for the side. Speaking to the club's official media, Bellingham said after the game (via Real Madrid):
Apart from the goal and the assist, I played well. I had a good break with my family and I came back with a lot of desire and determination. That’s why the penalty didn’t affect me because I knew I was playing well. It’s nice to score the winning goal, but it’s more important that we perform like this. I want to be a leader in the team and I showed that tonight.- Jude Bellingham
Bellingham has now scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 22 appearances for Real Madrid this season. After a slow start to his campaign, the Englishman has regained his spectacular form.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid In Copa Del Rey
Real Madrid Has Game Plan Regarding Carlo Ancelotti's Future As Head Coach
Mallorca Player Claims He'd Knock Out Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr In 10 Seconds