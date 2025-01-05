Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Winning Sponsor’s Real Madrid Player of the Month Award
Kylian Mbappe has won the Mahou Cinco Estrellas Player of the Month award for December. The Frenchman enjoyed a fruitful month to end 2024.
While he missed a game through injury, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner still bagged five goals. He also won the Intercontinental Cup with Real Madrid and scored in that game against Pachuca.
Mbappe has now opened up on receiving the award. He thanked the fans for their support and reflected on the month of December, saying (via Real Madrid):
I'd like to thank the fans for voting for me, it's important. December was a great month for me and for the team because we won a trophy, many games in the league and an important Champions League match. Now we have to tackle the Copa del Rey and then the Spanish Super Cup.- Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe further reflected on the team's and his recent personal form. The 25-year-old outlined what Carlo Ancelotti's side are looking to achieve in January. Mbappe said:
The team and myself are in good shape. We started the year very well, with a difficult match that we managed to win, and now we're going for different competitions. We hope we can win and play well. There are a lot of games but, as they say here, we have to win everything and we're going to compete.- Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe had a slow start to his Real Madrid career following his free summer transfer from PSG. However, he has since recovered his form. So far, he has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances across competitions.
