SM Caen Fans Send Brutal Message To Co-Owner Kylian Mbappe
SM Caen fans didn't hide their feelings as they sent a brutal message to the club's part-owner Kylian Mbappe.
The Real Madrid attacker is a co-owner of the French second-division team, and became a majority owner of the club earlier this year with an 80% share after making a 15 million euro investment and paying off the club's debt.
Caen, though, are struggling and are 16th in Ligue 2 with 15 points from 17 matches. They suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Clermont Foot on Friday, January 3.
During the match the club's ultras held up banners bashing Mbappe. The banners read (transcription via ESPN):
Mbappé, SMC is not your toy. Before shining on the world stage, respect the local figures. Here, legends are made through work and loyalty.- SM Caen fans
Kylian Mbappe has been the center of controversy in recent months. The France captain hasn't played for his national side during the last few international breaks. He has also faced criticism from Real Madrid fans and media due to his current form. The recent banner from Caen fans is not a good sign for Mbappe in his home country.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, however, has slowly started to turn his Real Madrid career around. After a slow start, he has showed good form in recent matches.
So far, Mbappe has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances for Los Blancos and has already won two trophies for the Madrid giants.
Following the UEFA Super Cup triumph in his debut game, Mbappe won the Intercontinental Cup last month.
