Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For Copa del Rey Round Of 32 Match
Real Madrid have a week of cup games, starting with Deportiva Minera in the Copa del Rey round of 32. The opponents play in the Spanish Segunda Federación – Group 4 division and will be expected to win.
Carlo Ancelotti is expected to make changes, and that has been evident in the squad he has selected to travel to the Cartagonova stadium.
REAL MADRID SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Lunin, Fran González and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Mendy, Asencio, Lorenzo and Diego Aguado.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Ceballos and Chema.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim and Gonzalo.
Antonio Rudiger and Thibaut Courtois Not in Squad
Carlo Ancelotti has made the decision to rest center-back Antonio Rudiger and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, both staying at home for the game.
Real Madrid must always have at least seven first-team players on the field in the Copa del Rey. However, he is expected to give minutes to players such as Endrick, Arda Guler, Luka Modric, and others who have been starting on the bench in the last several games.
Ancelotti has also taken several youth players who could start or at least come off the bench. Fran, Mestre, Loreno, Diego Aguado, Chema, and Gonzalo could all feature during the game.
