Kylian Mbappe Makes Cristiano Ronaldo Admission And Names Favorite Real Madrid Moment So Far
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has made a big admission about Cristiano Ronaldo and has also named his favorite moment at the club so far.
Mbappe made a summer switch from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer and has endured a difficult adaptation period. The Frenchman, however, is slowly finding his feet and has so far scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances for Los Merengues.
In a recent video released by Real Madrid, Mbappe named the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo as his childhood idol.
He [Ronaldo] was my idol as a child.- Kylian Mbappe
The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner further added that the debut game against Atalanta is his favorite memory in the Los Blancos jersey so far. Kylian Mbappe won his first UEFA trophy in that game as Real Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup.
He also scored in the game and recalling the match, Mbappe said:
A memory? My debut, it's the best debut possible, we won the title.- Kylian Mbappe
MORE: Kylian Mbappe Gives Special Christmas Gifts To Real Madrid Teammates
Kylian Mbappe has often called Cristiano Ronaldo his idol in the past. His career trajectory at the club is also often compared to Ronaldo's.
Like the Portuguese phenomenon, Mbappe is wearing the number 9 jersey in his first season in the Spanish capital. Mbappe, however, is yet to replicate the numbers Ronaldo did in 2009-10 following his move from Manchester United.
That said, the 25-year-old has already lifted two trophies, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup, scoring in both games. He remains an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's side's attack.
Watch the full video below.
