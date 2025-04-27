Kylian Mbappe Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo With Free-Kick Against Barcelona
Kylian Mbappe surpassed a Cristiano Ronaldo record during the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. The Frenchman scored a free kick to equalize during the El Clasico final.
The game, though, ended in a 3-2 defeat for Real Madrid. Pedri scored first with a stellar strike from outside the penalty area in the 28th minute. Mbappe came on as a substitute and scored a 70th minute free kick to equalize before Aurelien Tchouameni headed home in the 77th minute to give Los Blancos the lead.
Ferran Torres equalized for Barcelona (84') and Jules Kounde scored once again (116') to seal a 3-2 win for La Blaugrana, handing Carlo Ancelotti's side a disappointment.
Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, has now scored 34 goals in his first season at Real Madrid. One more than his idol Cristiano Ronaldo did in his first campaign at the club. It has taken Mbappe 51 games to reach the mark. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, did it in 35 games only.
Mbappe has won two trophies as a Los Blancos player, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. However, he has also lost two finals, the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey.
Mbappe could also break Ivan Zamorano's record of 37 goals in his first season at Real Madrid. The Chilean scored 37 times in 45 appearances in his first season at the club, 1992-93.
Los Blancos and Mbappe are set to return to action on Sunday, May 4, in a La Liga home clash against Celta Vigo.
