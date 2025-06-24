Kylian Mbappe Teams Up With Luxury Brand Dior as Images Surface

Kylian Mbappe is hands down one of the biggest names in the world of soccer. The Frenchman is yet to play a minute for Real Madrid during the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. He has been sidelined with stomach flu and was even forced to the hospital. Off the field, his commercial value continues to rise.

He has now teamed up with Dior, working as an ambassador for the famous designer Jonathan Anderson's Summer 2026 collection. As per Anderson, Mbappe's effortless charm and charisma make him a perfect fit. He said in a press release:

Kylian Mbappe is the voice of a generation and an inspiration to many people in the world of sport and beyond. These films show the charm and charisma that make him the perfect ambassador for this House. Jonathan Anderson

The details of the new collection are yet to be fully released. However, it's expected to be a collaboration of Dior's classic brand style with Anderson's innovative skills.

Dior has tapped Mbappé for its latest campaign, offering a teaser for Jonathan Anderson’s Summer 2026 collection 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ox0bMsW1NZ — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) June 24, 2025

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, has returned to Real Madrid training following his physical issues. In his absence, Los Blancos drew against Al-Hilal (1-1) in their Club World Cup opener and then beat Pachuca 3-1. Xabi Alonso's side will play RB Salzburg in their final group game on June 27.

Mbappe had a notable first season at Real Madrid and even won the Pichichi award. He finished as the La Liga's higehst scorer with 31 goals in 34 league matches. Given he is only 26, the best of Mbappe might be yet to come.

