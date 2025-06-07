Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Reveals His Vote for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid will not have any front-runners for the Ballon d'Or in 2025. Forward Kylian Mbappe had a slight chance but would likely need France to win the UEFA Nations League and the FIFA Club World Cup.
France crashed out against Spain in the semi-final, leaving likely three or four candidates for the award. Barcelona pair Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, while also Liverpool's Mohammed Salah and PSG's Ousmane Dembele.
Mbappe revealed in the press conference ahead of the game between France and Germany that it was between two players, Yamal and his French teammate Dembele. He also revealed who he would vote for.
I would give the Ballon d'Or to Ousmane Dembélé. Would I vote for Dembélé? Yes. Do I really need to explain? If we're talking about Yamal and Dembélé, I'd choose Dembélé. My vote is very clear.- Kylian Mbappe
Most people would agree with Mbappe, who clinched the UEFA Champions League with PSG alongside Dembele. It completed the quadruple for him and his club, with the Club World Cup still to come.
Yamal has also had an excellent season, beating Mbappe's Real Madrid to the three domestic trophies in Spain. However, they were knocked out of the Champions League in the semi-final. The teenager and his nation, Spain, could win the Nations League. Barcelona will not participate in the 2025 Club World Cup.
It could be won by either player, with the voting set to take place in July, with the winner announced later in the year.
