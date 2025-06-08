Presentation Dates for New Real Madrid Signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold Revealed
Real Madrid made a quick splash in the transfer window for clubs that are in the FIFA Club World Cup. Los Blancos signed two Premier League stars: Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Both signings took place before the international break, so the usual quick presentation of the players to the media and fans has not occurred. However, Joaquin Maroto of AS has reported when each player's turn will take place.
Huijsen will be introduced on Tuesday, June 10, and Alexander-Arnold's will take place on Wednesday, June 11. The former Liverpool right-back's presentation will come 24 hours after he may be in the England team that faces Senegal in an international friendly.
The young Spaniard Huijsen will be hoping to be unveiled as a UEFA Nations League winner, with Spain facing Portugal in the final on June 8. He started the semi-final against Kylian Mbappe's France, winning 5-4
Both players are set to strengthen new head coach Xabi Alonso's defense. Under Carlo Ancelotti, during the 2024-25 season, the defense was a major issue last season with injuries and poor performances.
Alonso looks to bolster his defense further with the signing of Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras. Further talks are set to take place on Monday, with both teams close to agreeing on a fee.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Reveals His Vote for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid Transfer News: Donnarumma, Rodrygo, Ceballos & More - June 7, 2025
Premier League Transfer Target Reveals His Dream Club is Real Madrid
Real Madrid Close to Signing Argentine Talent as Contract Details Reported