Georgina Rodriguez Takes Time to Engage with Fans in Paris Without Partner Cristiano Ronaldo
Georgina Rodriguez spent some time away from her legendary soccer player partner, Cristiano Ronaldo, as she attended a fashion show in Paris, France.
As usual, her appearance was met with plenty of media and fans looking for photos and a glimpse of the 31-year-old Argentinian-Spanish model.
Marca reported that Rodriguez showed her true character, taking time to acknowledge fans outside the event. When the cameras weren't rolling, she continued to show love as she navigated the crowd.
MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Women’s Day Message to Georgina Rodriguez
The article included a video of Rodriguez arriving in a black car wearing a long, tight black dress, smiling and waving to the fans as she stepped out.
The event she attended was the Valentino Paris Fashion Week, and she stunned in various outfits that she shared in recent Instagram posts. She appeared at the fashion house’s Le Méta Théâtre Des Intimités show. Georgina Rodriguez’s credited her fashion stylist, Alba Melendo for her different looks.
Rodriguez attended the recent event while her partner, Cristiano Ronaldo, played for his club side Al Nassr in the Asian Champions League. He scored in the 3-0 win, sending them into the quarter-final stages.
