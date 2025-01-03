Luka Modric Set For Historic Real Madrid Milestone In Game Against Valencia
Real Madrid icon Luka Modric is set for a historic milestone in the upcoming La Liga game against Valencia.
Los Blancos are set to take on Valencia at the Mestalla on Friday, January 3 and club captain Modric is expected to play a part during the game.
Since joining the team in 2012-13, the Croat has been an exceptional servant to the Madrid giants. He could enter the history books tonight.
With an appearance against Valencia, Modric will enter the top ten players with the most appearances for Real Madrid in the club's history. He has so far played 560 matches and another appearance will see him tie Pirri and Michel with 561 appearances.
The iconic Raul leads the chart with 741 appearances and Iker Casillas is a close second with 725 matches. Manolo Sanchis concludes the top three with 710 appearances.
Sergio Ramos (671), Karim Benzema (648), Carlos Santilana (645), Fernando Hierro (602), Gento (600), and Jose Antonio Camacho (577) are the other names on the list.
Luka Modric endured a slow start to his Real Madrid career in 2012-13 but has since made a spectacular turnaround. In 560 appearances, he has scored 39 goals and provided 90 assists.
Modric has won an exceptional 28 trophies with the club, including six UEFA Champions League and four La Liga titles. He won the 2018 Ballon d'Or as well.
Despite being 39, Modric continues to play an important role for Real Madrid. In 2024-25, he has bagged four assists in 25 appearances across competitions so far.
