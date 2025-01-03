Real Madrid vs Valencia: Confirmed Starting Lineup To Face Sevilla At The Mestalla Stadium
Real Madrid take on Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium, an unlucky hunting ground lately, winning one in their last six. However, a second win in seven would mean Los Blancos would head to the top of the La Liga table.
Carlo Ancelotti has a near-full squad to choose from, with players well-rested after an eight-day break before returning to top training. David Alaba is the only missing player not suffering from a season-ending injury, with a return to the first team expected around January 20.
The return of Vinicius Jr. means Brahim Diaz drops to the bench, and Ancelotti plays his strongest starting lineup possible. The next game is in the Copa del Rey, so expect some players to rest on January 6.
Goalkeeper: Courtois
Defenders: Lucas Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, and Mendy
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, and Ceballos.
Forwards: Vinicius Jr., Mbappe, and Rodrygo,
MORE: Valencia vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced With Near Full Roster Healthy For Carlo Ancelotti
Vinicius Jr. Back After One-Game Suspension
Brazilian forward and newly crowned FIFA Best Player winner Vinicius Jr. will start the game against Valencia. After picking up five yellow cards, he missed the final game of 2024 with a one-game suspension.
It turned out that Los Blancos were fine without his services for that game, beating Sevilla 4-2 in the Santiago Bernabeu.
Carlo Ancelotti will field a very different side for the Copa del Rey game against Deportiva Minera on January 6, a team from the Spanish Segunda Federación—Group 4 division.
