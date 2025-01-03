Toni Kroos Believes Current German International Would Be A Great Signing By Real Madrid
Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos retired from international and club soccer this past summer. However, he still has his thoughts about Madrid, a club he spent ten years with.
Speaking to BILD, a German tabloid newspaper, Kroos gave his thoughts on a Real Madrid transfer target. Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz has been linked with a move to Los Blancos, and Kroos believes he would be a great fit.
"Florian Wirtz to Real Madrid? He can adapt to any team, including Real Madrid. With his quality, I think it’d be a great addition."- Toni Kroos
The German international is just 21, but he has burst onto the scene these last few seasons, helping his club, Bayer Leverkusen, win the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and DFL-Supercup in 2024.
He is a super talent, with Toni Kroos playing alongside him during his final games with the German national side at the 2024 Euros.
Florian Wirtz Reportedly Signs New Contract Amid Real Madrid Interest
Although he or the club have not confirmed it, German magazine Kicker reported Florian Wirtz signed a new contract in December 2024. The contract is said to be an extension until at least 2028.
Real Madrid may have to wait till after 2025 to sign the Wirtz, who could stay with the current German champions for at least one more season after the current one.
