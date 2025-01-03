Toni Kroos Believes Current German International Would Be A Great Signing By Real Madrid

🚨⚠️ Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro confirmed on Sky that Florian #Wirtz has NOT yet signed a new contract. Regarding a potential extension, he told us:



“Our wish is for Florian to play for us as long as possible. It would be great if he stays even until the 2026 World Cup,… pic.twitter.com/Xm6SLdVBH4