Real Madrid To Report Incident After Vinicius Jr Receives Unsavoury Abuse From Osasuna Fans
Real Madrid dropped points yesterday in La Liga, drawing 1-1 against Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium.
The game will be remembered for the controversial red card given to midfielder Jude Bellingham, a decision that was said to have been caused by a communication misunderstanding.
MORE: Jude Bellingham Speaks Out After Controversial Red Card In The Osasuna vs Real Madrid Game
However, another moment from the match that will not be in the spotlight that should be is the unpleasant abuse forward Vinicius Jr. received from the Osasuna fans.
Movistar Plus+ cameras at the game caught (video is only available to view in Europe) the crowd chanting "Vinicius, die" during the game, shortly after Kylian Mbappe had opened the scoring.
The vile abuse occurred as the Brazilian went over the sideline to change his shirt, with Carlo Ancelotti also in shot.
It is just the latest instance of abuse Vinicius has suffered from fans in Spain, with the forward a clear target across the country.
Real Madrid and Vinicius will send reports of the incident to the Spanish football authorities and La Liga. However, if any meaningful action will be taken, that is the question.
