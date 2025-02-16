Real Madrid CF ON SI

NBA Superstar Names Vinicius Jr As the Best In The World

One NBA superstar thinks Vinicius Jr is the best footballer in the world.

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr is currently one of the best footballers in the world. The Brazilian missed out on the Ballon d'Or last season but won the FIFA The Best Award for 2024.

He has been performing at a very high level for Los Blancos. While Carlo Ancelotti has a host of superstars in his ranks, Vinicius Jr is among the biggest names.

He has now received a big endorsement from Indian Pacer star Pasca Siakam. The Cameroonian named Vinicius as the best player in the world.

He said:

My boy Vini Jr. Cause yeah he's nice. He's my boy. And he's tough. Best player right now in the world.

Vinicius Jr had a rough start to his Real Madrid career. While his raw talent was undeniable, many doubted whether the Brazilian had the end product in him. Vinicius, though, has turned the tide in his favor in recent seasons. This season, he has scored 16 goals and provided 12 assists in 31 appearances for Los Merengues.

Vinicius has already won 14 trophies with Los Blancos, including two UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga trophies.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are leading the La Liga title race at this point. They have 51 points from 24 matches and lead second-placed Atletico Madrid by a point.

In the UEFA Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti's side are in the knockout stage play-offs. They beat Manchester City 3-2 in the first leg with the second leg at the Etihad set to take place on February 19.

APRATIM BANERJEE

