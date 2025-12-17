More Woes For Xabi Alonso As Player Ruled Out Of Copa Del Rey Game With Fever

It's cup day for Real Madrid as they face minnows Talavera in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 at the El Prado Stadium. It's a game Los Blancos are expected to win, and they do so comfortably despite plenty of changes to the starting lineup.

Head coach Xabi Alonso is expected to rotate for the game. However, in defence, he has limited options due to injuries. At centre-back, David Alaba and Eder Militao are out, so Antonio Rudiger will likely not be risked, but Dean Huijsen will likely start.

At right-back, Fede Valverde has been playing due to the injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal. He will likely be rested, which means a possible start for Raul Asencio, who can start at the position. However, according to reports, he will be out with a fever.

Who Could Start At Right-Back For Real Madrid?

According to Marca, Raul Asencio has been ruled out of the game with a fever. It looked likely he would start the game, whether that was at right-back or centre-back. Now the question is, who could start on the right side of the defensive four?

The same article believes academy prospect David Jiménez could start at right back. The 21-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for Los Blancos, and it would be a huge achievement for a Madrid-born defender.

Jimenez looks the obvious candidate, with Alonso wanting to rest Valverde, who will start at right-back against Sevilla this weekend.

If he does, Alonso will look to include some experience alongside him, suggesting Dean Huijsen would probably start the game. Antonio Rudiger has played a large number of minutes after returning from injury, so he likely would not start the game.

There could be a few other academy players who could start the game. Victor Valdepeñas started against Alaves at left-back and played well in his senior debut. He could get back-to-back games, although Fran Garcia is back after being suspended for the previous game.

Another player who could get the start is 18-year-old talent Thiago Pitarch. The midfielder played a couple of pre-season games and has impressed the staff. Ceballos is also said to be suffering from a virus, which could improve the teenager's chances if starting.

Whatever line-up Alonso puts out, the expectation is a win without any drama. The coach has relieved some pressure with the win over Alaves, and a stutter here would be catastrophic for his future.

