Real Madrid See $42 Million Center-Back As Perfect Partner To Raul Asencio
There is no doubt that Real Madrid will target defensive players in the summer transfer window, with several names mentioned.
Academy prospect Raul Asencio has established himself as a first-team player after several top performances standing in due to injuries.
The 22-year-old Spaniard is seen as the long-term successor, with Real having a future transfer target in mind to partner with him.
Fichajes has reported that Los Blancos will try to sign Ajax versatile defender Jorrel Hato. The 18-year-old is another talented academy prospect from the Dutch club and can play center-back and left-back.
Despite his young age, he has already made 62 appearances in the Eredivisie and 14 times in the Europa League.
The center-back position concerns Los Blancos, not just due to the injuries suffered. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are in their 30s, and Eder Militao is 27 and coming off two serious injuries.
Real Madrid see Hato as a long term partner to Asencio once the more experienced players move on. They are said to be lining up a $42 million bid in the summer.
