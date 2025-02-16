Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Fires Shot At Jude Bellingham Regarding Red Card Incident
The fallout involving Jude Bellingham's red card in the La Liga clash against Osasuna rumbles on 24 hours after the incident.
We know what the Real Madrid camp and Bellingham think about the decision, but others are now being asked their thoughts on the matter.
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was asked his thoughts on the matter during his press conference ahead of his team's La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano.
Flick did not hold back, firing a shot at Bellingham and explaining what he told his players to avoid such situations.
It’s disrespectful, but I don’t have to decide this situation. I tell my players not to waste time or energy talking to the referees. The decisions have already been made. There is a player on the field who has permission to argue with the referee, and that is the captain- Hansi Flick
Flick continued:
I don't like the behaviour I saw. It's a weakness when you get a red card.- Hansi Flick
Barcelona can head to the top of the La Liga table with a win over Rayo Vallecano on Monday. They would be on the same points as Real Madrid, with a better goal difference than their rivals.
Atletico Madrid is one point behind Los Blancos, with the La Liga title race hotting up heading into the final stretch of games.
