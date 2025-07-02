New Referees Committee President of RFEF Asked Directly About RMTV Videos and Negreira Case

Newly appointed president of the Referees’ Technical Committee (CTA) of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Francisco Soto, was asked numerous questions in a recent interview.

There has been considerable controversy, particularly over the last six months, regarding Real Madrid and refereeing decisions. It has not been helped by the ongoing Negreira case, which involves corruption surrounding Barcelona and José María Enríquez Negreira, a former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Soto was directly asked about the case and video made by RMTV (Real Madrid TV), which criticized the refereeing in games this past season and further back. He avoided starting any more controversy, claiming it was a new era. (h/t Mundo Deportivo)

This is a new era and we have to reset the clock. This is not the time to get into controversy. Francisco Soto

Speaking about the Negreira case, he was firm in suggesting that it would not influence the appointments, and said his office doors would be open to all clubs.

I haven't seen Negreira, nor do I know him. This is when a new era, a new air, is emerging. It makes no sense for us to get involved in something that's already been judicialized. It was a one-off situation that we have to put behind us. Just by talking more, we're not going to find a solution. Francisco Soto

He also laid out his plan to make the future better.

Trust, empathy, and we will all help each other. We will fight for the mutual good of refereeing. We will build, we will put the controversies of the past behind us. The future will be much better for everyone. Francisco Soto

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The comments come after the Spanish court’s order to reopen the disciplinary case against Real Madrid over their controversial referee-targeting videos on RMTV. The case had initially been closed, but La Liga successfully challenged the ruling, prompting the courts to re-examine the videos made.

La Liga president Javier Tebas and Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez continue to engage in a back-and-forth regarding refereeing, with neither side particularly fond of the other.

