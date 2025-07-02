Why Jobe Bellingham Will Not Face Real Madrid and His Brother Jude in Club World Cup

Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final stage after both teams booked their places with wins on July 1. Los Blancos beat Juventus 1-0, while Dortmund saw off Mexican side C.F. Monterrey 2-1.

The wins for both teams looked to be setting up a clash between two brothers, Jude and Jobe Bellingham. However, the younger brother of the Real Madrid player will not face him in the quarter-final.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The new Borussia Dortmund signing, who made the move from Premier League side Sunderland before the tournament, has been ruled out of the game. Jobe picked up his second yellow card of the tournament in the Round of 16 tie, picking up his first against Ulsan Hyundai in the final group game.

Two bookings before the semi-final stage mean a one-game suspension for any player. It means Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is treading on a tightrope alongside Vinicius Jr., who, if they receive a yellow card against the German side, would miss the semi-final, if they progress.

It's a shame for soccer fans who would have loved to have seen the two brothers do battle in the midfield. They are very close off the field, going on holidays together during their time away from the pitch. However, once on the field, I'm sure they would now love to show when going in for tackles. Hopefully, in the future, we will get to see them face each other.

