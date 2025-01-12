Pedri Comments On Barcelona’s Gameplan Against Real Madrid In Super Cup Final
Barcelona midfielder Pedri has commented on his side's gameplan for the upcoming El Clasico against Real Madrid. The two Spanish giants clash in the Supercopa de Espana final on Sunday, January 12.
Barca beat Athletic Club 2-0 in their semi-final while Los Blancos earned a commanding 3-0 win against Mallorca. The stage is all set for a scintillating El Clasico final in the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Sunday.
Ahead of the game, Pedri addressed the media and he believes Real Madrid will be in the hunt for revenge. Hansi Flick's side won 4-0 when the two sides met in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the season.
He added that Los Merengues will look to cause damage on the counter attack. Pedri reckons Barcelona have to be sharp on the ball and on their toes to tackle any potential danger. The Spanish midfielder said:
To repeat a performance like the one we had at the last fixture will be difficult. They’ll be looking for revenge, they’ve already said that, they’ll be looking to do damage on the counter and we’ll have to be vigilant and good on the ball.- Pedri
Pedri also noted that the El Clasico is always a special affair for both sides, saying:
It’s always a special game. Scoring a goal for Barça in a Clasico is always special and I hope it can be repeated tomorrow.- Pedri
Real Madrid are on the hunt of their third trophy of the season. They have won the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. With silverware and revenge on the line, the El Clasico on Sunday promises to be stellar.
