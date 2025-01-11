Real Madrid Star Aims Revenge Against Barcelona In Super Cup Final
Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde is eyeing revenge in the Super Cup Final against Barcelona on January 12.
Los Blancos beat Mallorca 3-0 in the semi-final to set up an El Clasico showdown. Barcelona managed a 2-0 win against Athletic Club in their semi-final.
Carlo Ancelotti's side were beaten 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu when the two sides met in La Liga earlier this year. Valverde has now acknowledged that it was a hard loss to digest for the team.
The Uruguayan added that there's a lot of desire inside the team for revenge. Speaking to the media ahead of the final, he said:
There is a lot of desire for revenge after the 0-4. It was hard to sleep that day because we didn't expect to lose like that. That gave us a lot of desire and strength to move forward and become the team we are today.- Fede Valverde
Real Madrid are looking to win their third trophy of the season having already won the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. A showdown against arch-rivals Barcelona makes the even stakes higher.
Valverde has been a key player for Los Blancos this season. In 28 games, he has scored seven goals and provided three assists. Speaking about his role in the team this term, the midfielder said:
I'm happy to be able to continue playing as a starter. I'm very happy to have the coach's trust. In the Copa del Rey we had a chat and he told me that I was one of those who had to rest and we agreed to play 45 minutes.- Fede Valverde
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of El Clasico Spanish Super Cup Final
Barcelona Star Sends Warning Message To Real Madrid Ahead Of El Clasico Super Cup Final
Arsenal Legend Fears William Saliba May Want A Move To Real Madrid
Vinicius Jr Feud With Mallorca Defender Pablo Maffeo Leads To On-Field Altercation
Real Madrid Transfer News: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Vinicius Jr, Abdukodir Khusanov & More - January 10, 2025