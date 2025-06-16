Vinicius Jr Reveals One Challenge for First Real Madrid Game Under Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid are set to begin a new chapter under Xabi Alonso after Carlo Ancelotti's departure at the end of the 2024-25 season. Alonso has rejoined the club he once played for, moving from Bayer Leverkusen. His first game in charge will be the FIFA Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal on June 18.

Vinicius Jr has joined the team's training in Florida ahead of the game. He spoke to Real Madrid TV about training under Alonso.

The Brazilian winger also pointed out that the heat in Florida is something the team need to be ready for their game against Al-Hilal. Vinicius said about Alonso (via Real Madrid):

We're training really hard, but today was a little quieter because of the trip. We're already preparing for the matches. I’d already spoken to the coach. I'm very happy and it's time to keep working to win lots of things with him. Vinicius Jr.

Speaking about the heat and the Al-Hilal game, he added:

It's very hot. The match is at three in the afternoon and we have to be ready because it's going to be very tough. Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius thinks winning the inaugural version of the Club World Cup's new format is crucial because it's memorable.

We're eager to win this first World Cup because people never forget the first one and it's the only title Madrid doesn't have. We're going for it. Vinicius Jr.

Apart from Al-Hilal, Real Madrid will also face Pachuca (June 22) and RB Salzburg (June 26) in the group stages of the competition. Vinicius was a key player for the team last season, scoring 21 goals and setting up 18 more in 52 matches across competitions. His form will be crucial in Los Blancos' progress in the FIFA Club World Cup.

