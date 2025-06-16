Ex-River Plate Boss Shares Two Traits That Make Franco Mastantuono Special

Real Madrid have announced the arrival of Franco Mastantuono after reaching an agreement with River Plate. The Argentine starlet will remain with his boyhood club through the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup before heading to the Spanish capital.

Regarded as one of the most promising young players in South America and the world, the 17-year-old has already made 61 appearances for River Plate, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists. He has also made his senior debut for Argentina.

IMAGO / PHOTOxPHOTO

While speaking to AS, former River Plate manager Martin Demichelis spotlighted two traits that have allowed Mastantuono to have success at a young age, leading to his high-profile move to Los Blancos.

"His personality and maturity. He carried himself on and off the pitch like an older player. I really value respecting the physiology and processes of the human body in my methodology." Martin Demichelis

IMAGO / Fotobaires

Demichelis noted a moment in which he knew that he was coaching a player who was coaching a player well beyond his years despite Mastantuono being a teenager.

During preseason, we had planned to manage his workload, but it turned out that not only did he handle the physical demands without any issues—he was actually one of the standout performers in that regard. Martin Demichelis

