Real Madrid Announce Confirmation And Contract Details For New Manager Xabi Alonso
The news we have all been expecting has been made official: Xabi Alonso will be the next head coach of Real Madrid. The Spaniard had been rumored to take over the reins from Carlo Ancelotti for months, and after the most successful coach at the Spanish team finally received his send-off yesterday, just under 24 hours later, Alonso was announced.
The former Real Madrid player has signed a three-year contract until June 2028. Alonso will now put his plans in place for the FIFA Club World Cup, with Los Blancos' first game on June 18 against Al-Hilal.
Real Madrid released an official statement on their website regarding Alonso.
Tomorrow, Monday, May 26, at 12:30 p.m., Xabi Alonso will be presented as the new Real Madrid coach at an event to be held at Real Madrid City.- Real Madrid
Previously, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will welcome Xabi Alonso for the formal signing ceremony that links our new coach to the club for the next three seasons.
After the presentation, Xabi Alonso will address the media in the press room at Real Madrid City.
Alonso began coaching at Real Sociedad B before securing his breakthrough at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. In his first full season, he won the German league title, scooping the DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup, and was runners-up in the Europa League.
His second season was not as successful, but his team pushed Bayern Munich till the final three games of the season and secured Champions League football again for the reported incoming head coach, Erik ten Hag.
Alonso will have many decisions to make before next season, with Luka Modric, Lucas Vázquez, and others departing. Rodrygo is set to be the high-profile departure, which could free up a significant amount of transfer funds. The club has already announced one incoming player, center-back Dean Huijsen. More will likely follow in what is set to be an exciting off-season for Real Madrid.
