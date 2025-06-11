Real Madrid Announces Official Squad for FIFA Club World Cup
Real Madrid is set to debut in the FIFA Club World Cup against Saudi Arabian giant Al-Hilal on June 18, with Xabi Alonso also making his official debut on Los Blancos' bench.
Ahead of the competition, the former Bayer Leverkusen coach announced the squad he will be taking to the United States, where the competition will take place from June 14.
In the Group stage of the competition, Los Merengues will face Al-Hilal on June 18 before facing Mexican club Pachuca on June 22. They will then conclude the first phase of the tournament against the Austrian side RB Salzburg on June 27.the
The squad for the tournament will feature several players returning from injuries while Trent Alexander Arnold and Dean Huijsen are set to make their debut with the club during the competition (per Real Madrid).
Real Madrid Squad for the FIFA Club World Cup:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Fran Gonzalez, Mestre.
Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militao, Alaba, Trent, Lucas V., Fran Garcia, Rudiger, F. Mendy, Huijsen, Youssef, Jacobo, Asencio, Fortea, Diego Aguado.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouaméni, Arda Guler, D. Ceballos, Chema, Mario Martin.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim, Gonzalo, Victor Muniz.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi Discusses Kylian Mbappe after Champions League Title
Kylian Mbappe Names Real Madrid Legend as His Dream Captain
Transcript: Dean Huijsen's Press Conference as New Real Madrid Player as He Thanks Jose Mourinho
Luka Modric Sets New Record After His Goal For Croatia in the World Cup Qualifier