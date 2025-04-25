Real Madrid Cancel Press Conference And Training Ahead of Copa Del Rey Final
Real Madrid have a crunch game against rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, but will they play? Rumors are circulating that Los Blancos may not take part in the final against Barca.
Those rumors are intensifying because Real Madrid is pulling out of their scheduled press conference today. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti and one Real player were set to speak to the media upon their arrival in Sevilla.
However, reports from MARCA suggest that this will not happen, that there will be no training session, and that the players and staff will not attend the official dinner. Other media have confirmed that in Spain.
It puts the final tomorrow in doubt with just under 24 hours until the Estadio de La Cartuja kick-off. Barcelona are set to attend the dinner and training, despite the decisions of Los Blancos.
Further news is set to follow, but it adds drama around an essential matchup for Real Madrid. Reports have also suggested that Carlo Ancelotti may lose his job if they don't win the final. It's not the calm build-up to the game that the players will have wanted.
