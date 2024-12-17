Real Madrid Dominate The Best FIFA Men's 11 Team
Real Madrid dominated the latest team of the year, this time The Best FIFA Men's 11. Five Los Blancos players made the team, led by Vinicius Jr., who also took the trophy for best Men's player of 2024.
The Brazilian was joined on the team by Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, Jude Bellingham, and now retired Toni Kroos. Kylian Mbappe was the only missing Madrid player who made the recent 2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11.
Lamine Yamal Makes it Ahead of Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe surprisingly did not make the team, with Barcelona and Spanish forward Lamine Yamal making it in ahead of the Frenchman.
As expected, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland was alongside Yamal and Vinicius Jr., with Ballon d'Or winner and fellow Manchester City player Rodri in midfield alongside the two Madrid players.
Arsenal center-back William Saliba was the surprise inclusion in the defense, with Manchester City's Ruben Dias receiving the most votes alongside Rudiger and Carvajal. The goalkeeper was Aston Villa and Argentina's number one, Emi Martinez, the Golden Glove winner.
Aside from Toni Kroos (retired) and Dani Carvajal (injured), the three other Real Madrid players are set to start in the Intercontinental Cup Final against Mexcican league champions Pachuca tomorrow.
