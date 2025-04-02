Real Madrid's Endrick Highlights Importance of Goal Against Real Sociedad
In Real Madrid’s 4-4 draw (5-4 on aggregate win) on Tuesday against Real Sociedad, manager Carlo Ancelotti tapped Endrick to go into the starting 11, and the Brazilian responded.
After Real Sociedad scored in the 16th minute to level the aggregate score, Endrick scored in the 30th minute to put Real Madrid ahead. Los Blancos would win the matchup thanks to Antonio Rudiger’s extra time goal.
MORE: Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad In Copa del Rey
Endrick played 66 minutes, and knowing that playing time can be scarce, the teenager told Real Madrid TV that whenever Ancelotti taps him to start, he understands the need to take advantage of his minutes by scoring.
I have to take advantage of my chances. It’s tough to play here with the best in the world, and I have to make the most of my opportunities by scoring goals. Very happy with my sixth goal and for helping the team in the Cup.- Endrick
The 18-year-old also shared what it was like to be part of a wild back-and-forth match that required extra time to determine the winner.
I love experiencing this kind of madness. I prefer to win as soon as possible, but when it happens like this, with all the fans celebrating, I really enjoy it. Very happy about this match and about trying to win this title.- Endrick
Real Madrid will face the winner of Wednesday’s Barcelona-Atletico Madrid matchup, with the aggregate score being 4-4.
