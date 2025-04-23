Ex-Liverpool Player Explains Why Jurgen Klopp Would Reject Real Madrid
Real Madrid might be in the market for a new manager this summer after its disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie with Arsenal. As a result, rumors are emerging and one name that surfaced is former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
A recent report from UOL Esporte claims that former Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp is interested in the Real Madrid job and the Brazil national team opening. However, one former Liverpool player doesn't see the German heading to the Spanish capital.
Former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel believes Klopp would turn down an offer to coach Real Madrid if the Spanish club approached him to replace Ancelotti this summer (h/t The Mirror).
I’m not sure if Klopp will return to management again. I can’t see him taking the Real Madrid job if Carlo Ancelotti goes this summer and they offered him the role. I can’t see him returning to Liverpool in a director’s role. He stopped managing because he had no energy anymore and because the pressure is so high - and the pressure at Madrid is bigger than at Liverpool.- Markus Babbel
Babbel went on to elaborate on the pressure that comes with being the manager of Real Madrid. He notes that losing two matches in a row could feel like the sky is falling and that might not be what Klopp wants at this stage in his life.
In Madrid, if you lose one or two games, you are under so much pressure. You see Ancelotti right now, he’s under massive pressure after going out of the Champions League. I’m not sure if Klopp would want that. He has a perfect life now, he’s enjoying it, he has a fascinating project at Red Bull, so why would he leave to take over Real Madrid?- Markus Babbel
Nonetheless, Babbel did mention that if Klopp does return to being a manager it will only be for Germany.
The only way I can see him returning to management is with a national team. Maybe with Germany, after Julian Nagelsmann decides to move to a new club. If the whole of German football is begging for Klopp, maybe then he’ll take the German national team role. But I don’t see him returning to club management.- Markus Babbel
It will be interesting to see how the Klopp rumors develop over the next few weeks and if there's any more smoke. Nonetheless, if Ancelotti is able to pull off a domestic double, it might calm the situation and allow the Italian to keep his job for next season.
