Carlo Ancelotti Backed By Getafe Manager Amid Real Madrid Job Uncertainty
After Real Madrid lost without a fight in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Arsenal, questions about Carlo Ancelotti's future immediately emerged.
Despite crashing out in the Champions League, Los Blancos still have plenty to play for as they're in the Copa del Rey final and trail Barcelona by seven points for the La Liga title.
Getafe manager Jose Bordalas believes the Spanish giants shouldn’t be considering a new manager, especially with the Italian boss on the verge of a domestic double and a track record that speaks for itself (h/t AS).
He’s still alive in two competitions and has won pretty much everything. He’s the coach Real Madrid have, and the best they could have.- Jose Bordalas
Moreover, Bordalas states that whatever happens in Wednesday's match between Getafe and Real Madrid shouldn't affect Ancelotti's future with the club.
I have great respect for Carlo, I admire him a lot, and I’m not the person who should be judging whether he’s under scrutiny or not. What Ancelotti has achieved at Real Madrid is something very difficult for anyone to replicate.- Jose Bordalas
Should Real Madrid overtake Barcelona for the league title and defeat their arch-rival for the Copa del Rey, it might be what Ancelotti and the rest of the Real Madrid squad need to calm the waters after how they went out to Arsenal in the Champions League.
Moreover, it could give the Italian manager a lifeline to keep his job for next season. While losing to Arsenal isn't ideal for Real Madrid, snatching two trophies from Barcelona might be what they need to salvage their 2024-25 season and he into the next campaign on a positive note.
