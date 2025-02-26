Real Madrid Suffer Huge Blow As Midfielder Could Be Sidelined For Several Weeks
Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. A goal from teenager Endrick gave Los Blancos a lead to take back to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti was pleased with the win. However, he saw one of his key midfielders leave the field in tears after picking up an injury.
Dani Ceballos left the game late on, picking up an injury after going in for a tackle. The emotions could indicate it may be a bad one, with Relevo reporting he could be out for up to four weeks.
In his post-game press conference, Carlo Ancelotti gave an update on Ceballos.
He had a muscle problem at the end of the match. Tomorrow he will undergo tests.- Carlo Ancelotti
If the Spanish midfielder is to be out for some time, he could miss both Round of 16 games in the Champions League, as well as the second leg of the Copa del Rey.
Ancelotti knows he has a hole to fill, and Ceballos has been playing outstandingly over the last months. However, he has players available who could fill the void.
Each player has his own characteristics and he has a very good handling of possession and has contributed this: better handling of the ball. The others have other characteristics, but we have Modrić , who is similar to Ceballos in this sense. Bellingham is playing very well and we will have to replace an important player like Ceballos, but we will do it.- Carlo Ancelotti
