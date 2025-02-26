Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid: Endrick Scores As Los Blancos Secure A Narrow Win
Endrick ensured Real Madrid got their two-legged Copa Del Rey semi-final off to the perfect start, scoring the only goal in a closely contested 1-0 away against Real Sociedad.
He cleverly poked home in the 19th minute following a perfectly weighted ball over the top from Jude Bellingham.
The first half was a closely contested affair, and Sociedad had chances to score yet couldn’t take them, which was a real testament to Madrid’s strong and sturdy backline.
The game was stopped during the closing stages of the first half, with mixed reports of chants from the Sociedad fans aimed at some of the Real Madrid players.
There was one change at the break for Madrid, as Lucas Vazquez replaced the young center-back, Raul Asencio.
Endrick went close to doubling his tally for the night, but his effort shortly after the resumption of play, which had beaten the keeper, slammed against the crossbar.
At the other end, Spain’s EURO 2024 final hero, Mikel Oyarzabal, went close with a header, but he was denied only by a great save from Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin.
Despite an attendance of 37,373 at the Reale Arena in San Sebastián, the game lacked much of the entertainment factor that made last night’s semi, a 4-4 draw between Barcelona and Atletico, a near instant classic.
Bellingham went close to adding a second goal for Madrid, but his effort took a wicked deflection off a Sociedad defender and was well saved by Alex Remiro, who had to use every ounce of his reflexes to tip the ball around the post, having previously gone to dive the other way when the shot was hit.
If nothing else, tonight’s game will be remembered as the first time Vinicius Junior captained Real Madrid, with this achievement simply the latest rung on the ladder in the 24-year-old’s rise to stardom.
Madrid saw the game out with typical expert know-how, digging in to ensure a positive result. Real Sociedad saw a late penalty appeal turned down after it looked like winger Takefusa Kubo could have been barged over in the area.
The second leg of the Semi-Final is scheduled for Tuesday, April 1, with Madrid hosting the game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
