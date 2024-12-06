Real Madrid Forward Vinicius Jr. Could Return Earlier Than Expected from Injury
Real Madrid has been without its star Brazilian Forward, Vinicius Jr., for the previous three games, the final two of which were devastating losses. Los Blancos may have some good news regarding the team's top scorer.
Mario Cortegana of the Athletic reported that Vinicius Jr. is ahead of schedule from his biceps femoris injury and could potentially return for the critical Champions League game away to Atalanta.
Vinicius Jr. seen in Team Training alongside David Alaba
Mario Cortegana's news and the pictures of Vinicius Jr. participating in today's training session are positive. He was seen alongside long-term absentee David Alaba, who had been injured for 355 days.
Vinicius Jr. was said to miss several games, with the possibility of being ready for the FIFA Club World Cup final on December 18. Now, he could be prepared for next week's Champions League game on December 10, at the latest December 14, against Rayo Vallecano.
The Brazilian picked up the injury in the 3-0 win over Leganes, the news breaking the next day after a scan on his right leg.
It's unknown how intense Vinicius Jr.'s training was on his first day back. However, seeing him on the field is excellent news for Carlo Ancelotti, who will not rush him back. The season is not past the halfway point, so a setback with playing him before he is ready will not happen.
It's also great to see David Alaba back in training for Los Blancos. His experience and positional versatility have been missed.
