Real Madrid Have Big Decision Regarding Registration of Franco Mastantuono (Report)

Real Madrid announced that they would sign River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono back in June. However, the Argentinian could not join up with the squad until he turned 18, due to FIFA regulations. Mastantuono will have his presentation at the club on August 14, when he turns 18, and then he will be expected to join the first-team squad.

However, the club has a decision to make regarding the registration of the talented teenager. Los Blancos are toying with the idea of registering Mastantuono as a Castilla player. If they did, it would likely mean the possibility of a new player being signed, possibly Ibrahima Konate?

Franco Mastantuono Could Be Registered as a Real Madrid Castilla Player

According to a report from MARCA, Franco Mastantuono may be registered with the Real Madrid Castilla team. It's something the club has done previously with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, both playing in the youth setup before transitioning to the senior team.

It's more than just a development decision, it's a tactical one for Los Blancos. Registering the young Argentinian with the Castilla team means the squad has one more space still available in the senior squad. A possible new signing if a situation arises that would see them bring in a new player.

That could be Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate. The latest reports suggest Real Madrid could make a move for the Frenchman, with the Premier League champions bringing in two new center-backs. Konate is heading into the final year of his contract, and if a new deal is not agreed, the Reds may try to cash in.

We will see what the official decision will be, as Mastantuono has the talent to be in the first team setup. It is an easier decision if the club sells some of its existing players before the summer window ends on September 1.

